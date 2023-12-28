Home

Madhya Pradesh

Video: 7 Killed As Bus Catches Fire After Colliding With Dumper Truck In MP’s Guna

The incident took place at around 9 PM on the Guna-Aaron road when a passenger bus collided head-on with a dumper truck coming from the opposite direction.

Screengrab from video shared on X.

Guna, Madhya Pradesh: At least seven people were killed while several others sustained severe burn injuries as a private bus caught fire after colliding with a dumper truck on late Wednesday night in Guna district of Madhya Pradesh.

According to officials, the incident took place at around 9 PM on the Guna-Aaron road when a passenger bus collided head-on with a dumper truck coming from the opposite direction.

The incident occurred near the Duhai temple, reports said. They said that at least seven passengers were burned alive in the horrific crash.

“At least seven people are confirmed dead and several others have suffered serious injuries,” Guna tehsildar G S Bairwa told news agency PTI. However, the exact number of injured person is not known yet, the official said.

Visuals of the incident which are doing the rounds on social media platforms showed the bus engulfed in massive flames as paramedics and police officials rush in to rescue the victims.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressed grief over the incident and announced assistance of Rs 4 lakh for the kin of each deceased and Rs 50,000 each for the injured persons.

CM Yadav also ordered a probe into the incident

In a message on X, Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia termed the incident as “painful”.

“The news of fire in a passenger bus on Guna-Aaron Road is saddening. As soon as the news of the incident was received, I spoke to the Guna Collector over the phone and instructed him to immediately start a relief and rescue operation,” Scindia said.

Expressing grief over the incident, the Union Minister said: “May God give peace to the souls of the civilians who died in this accident and give strength to their families to bear this loss.”

“I wish speedy recovery to the citizens injured in the accident,” he added.

(With PTI inputs)

