Video: Address Has Changed But Mama Ka Ghar’ Open To All, Says Shivraj Chouhan

Shivraj Chouhan, who is lovingly called 'Mama' (maternal uncle) by his supporters, especially the women of the state, holds the distinction of being the longest serving chief minister of Madhya Pradesh.

Shivraj Chouhan is lovingly called 'Mama' by his followers.

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Chouhan, who has named his new residence as ‘Mama Ka Ghar’ (maternal uncle’s house), declared that the doors of house will always remain open for his “sisters, brothers and nephews and nieces”.

In a post on X, Chouhan wrote that even though his address has changed, ‘Mama’s house’ will always remain open for his “nephews and nieces”. “My dear sisters, brothers and nephews and nieces, my relationship with you is one of love, trust and affection,” the 65-year-old BJP veteran said in a post on X while also sharing a picture of his new house with the nameplate reading “Mama Ka Ghar”.

#WATCH | Bhopal: A signboard 'Mama ka Ghar' put up outside the residence of former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan pic.twitter.com/cevlukQa2U — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) January 3, 2024

‘Feel free to come to Mama’s house’

“The address has changed, but “Mama’s house” is still Mama’s house. I will remain connected to you like brother and uncle. The doors of my house will always be open for you. Whenever you miss me or need me, feel free to come home, after all this is your uncle and brother’s housem,” Chouhan further said in his love letter-esque post for his supporters.

मेरे प्यारे बहनों-भाइयों और भांजे-भांजियों,

आप सबसे मेरा रिश्ता प्रेम, विश्वास और अपनत्व का है। पता बदल गया है, लेकिन "मामा का घर" तो मामा का घर है। आपसे भैया और मामा की तरह ही जुड़ा रहूँगा। मेरे घर के दरवाजे सदैव आपके लिए खुले रहेंगे। आपको जब भी मेरी याद आये या मेरी जरूरत… pic.twitter.com/P9ys9MWzah — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) January 3, 2024

‘BJP will everything it promised’

Earlier, Chouhan said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the state will do everything it had promised regarding the Ladli Behna Yojana as the saffron party is not in the habit of going back on its word unlike its rival Congress.

“Ladli Bahna Yojana will continue and also no stone will be left unturned in the welfare of the nephews and nieces. We have said many things, we will do whatever we have said for Ladli Bahna. There is a government of Bharatiya Janata Party in the state and not the Congress government. Our government (BJP) will work,” Chouhan said while addressing a program in Madhya Pradesh’s Sehore district on Tuesday evening.

#WATCH | Sehore: Former Madhya Pradesh CM and BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan says, " Our govt will work, and the promises that are given to farmers will be fulfilled. Schemes like 'Ladli Behena Awas Yojana' will taken forward by the new govt. There will be some bigger… pic.twitter.com/QyCBCOongY — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) January 3, 2024

The promises given to the farmers will also be fulfilled. Ladli Bahan Yojana, schemes like Ladli Bahan Awas Yojana and one family one employment, all these works will be taken forward by the new government, he added.

“Some times, one goes into exile before the coronation, but it is done to fulfil some purpose. And don’t worry, my life is for the public welfare and that’s why I have come on this earth.”

‘Mama will always be there’

Heartwarming scenes were witnessed at the event when some women got emotional after meeting “Mama” Shivraj and hugged him while sobbing inconsolably. Chouhan promised that he would always be there for them.

On December 13 last year, the era of former Shivraj Singh Chouhan came to an end after BJP MLA Mohan Yadav took oath as Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh. In the recently concluded Madhya Pradesh assembly polls on November 17 last year, the BJP secured a victory by winning 163 of the 230 seats.

