Shivpuri, Madhya Pradesh: As heavy rains lashed several parts of Madhya Pradesh, a crocodile wandered into a residential colony in Shivpuri district on Sunday, reported news agency PTI quoting an official. It was captured after an hour-long operation, the official said. The reptile was spotted in a colony near the old bus stand in the early hours of the day, following which the authorities were informed, sub divisional officer of police (SDOP) Ajay Bhargava said.

A rescue team from Madhav National Park was called in and the crocodile was captured after an hour-long effort, he said, adding that the eight-foot-long reptile was later released in Sankhya Sagar Lake. According to officials, the crocodile might have entered the colony from a swollen nullah passing next to it.



In a video of the rescue operation, the crocodile can be seen in front of a house in a narrow lane of the residential colony.

Following the heavy rain on Saturday night, the district administration directed its employees not to leave the headquarters without prior permission of the collector.

(With PTI inputs)