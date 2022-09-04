Bhopal: In yet another shocking case of crime, a 28-year-old youth member of right wing group Karni Sena was stabbed to death in public view on Friday night in Madhya Pradesh’s Itarsi, reported NDTV online. Rohit Singh Rajput, town secretary of Karni Sena in Itarsi, was stabbed by three men in front of the municipality office. His friend, Sachin Patel, was also stabbed when he tried to save him. They were taken to a private hospital, where Rajput was declared dead. Patel is said to be in critical condition.Also Read - New Guidelines For Madhya Pradesh Schools: No Homework Up To Class 2, No School Bags For One Day In Week

Rohit Singh Rajput was killed allegedly over an old dispute, Itarsi police station in charge RS Chauhan was quoted as saying by NDTV. The main accused in the murder is 27-year-old Ranu alias Rahul, he added. The victim and his friend were standing in the main market area near a tea shop when three men on motorcycles approached them, leading to a fight. During the altercation, one of them suddenly pulled out a knife and stabbed Rajput repeatedly.

All three accused — Rahul Rajput, Ankit Bhat, and Ishu Malviya — were arrested and produced in court. Later, the house of one of the accused Ankit Bhat was demolished in the presence of Sub-Divisional Magistrate Madan Raghuvanshi, Sub-Divisional Police Officer Mahendra Chauhan, and other officials citing encroachment. Sources said that houses of the other two accused will also be demolished, the NDTV report added.