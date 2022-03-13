Bhopal: A horrible incident of crime against women has come to the surface, this time in Madhya Pradesh. A group of unidentified men sexually assaulted at least two women in broad daylight in MP’s Alirajpur during Bhagoria, a tribal festival, reported various media platforms. The whole incident was filmed on camera by other men present at the scene.Also Read - Shark Tank Judge Vineeta Singh Recreates 3 Idiots’ Meme Where She Resembles Raju Rastogi’s Mother, Watch Viral Video

The disturbing video shows two young women being sexually assaulted by a group of men during the popular tribal festival. The clip begins with one of the women appearing to hide behind a vehicle when a man, passing by the spot, assaults her. She gets rescued by a passerby who pulls the man away from her. But her ordeal doesn’t end here. A few moments later, another man is seen forcing himself on her. He then drags her towards a group of men where several of them are seen trying to grope her. Also Read - 3-Year-Old Girl Raped in West Delhi's Punjabi Bagh, 21-Year-Old Accused Arrested

In the same frame, another woman is seen being assaulted by a man. Several men can be seen recording the entire incident on their phone but no one comes to the rescue of the two women. Also Read - Alliance Air Flight Skids Off Runway During Landing At Jabalpur Airport

FIR registered

After the video surfaced online, Madhya Pradesh police registered a case against the molesters, the Indian Express reported. “We learnt of the incident on Saturday afternoon after the video went viral. So far no one has come forward to complain, but taking cognisance of the incident, we have identified the person who filmed the video and are in the process of catching hold of the men who groped the woman,” Manoj Kumar Singh, Superintendent of Police, Alirajpur was quoted as saying by the English daily.

College teacher arrested

Preliminary investigation into the incident revealed that the accused are from Dhar and Barwani and the video was shot by a college teacher from Barwani, who was arrested later. Police have booked the miscreants under IPC section 354 (assaulting woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and also launched a manhunt to nab the accused. Bhagoria festival is celebrated by tribal people in western Madhya Pradesh ahead of Holi.