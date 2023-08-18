Home

Madhya Pradesh

WATCH: Man Opens Fire On Neighbours From Balcony After Brawl Over Pet Dogs In Indore; 2 Killed, 6 Injured

The altercation started when accused was taking his pet dog for a walk in Krishnabagh Colony area. His dog started fighting with another canine owned by his neighbour, which triggered an argument between the two dog owners.

Indore: An altercation between two neighbours over a fight between their pet dogs took an ugly turn, after one of them posted as a security guard at a bank opened fire from his balcony, killing two persons and injuring six others in Indore city of Madhya Pradesh, police informed on Friday. The incident occurred in Krishna residential colony in Khajrana area of the city late on Thursday night following a scuffle between two men.

In a viral video, the accused — a security guard at a bank — can be seen firing furiously from the balcony of his house.

(Warning: Abusive Language)

As per police, the accused identified as Rajpal Singh Rajavat was walking his pet dog on Thursday evening. Meanwhile, his neighbour also came out with his pet. The dogs got into a fight, leading to a scuffle between the owners. Following a heated exchange from both sides, a livid Rajavat rushed to his home, came out with his license gun and started firing on his neighbours, killing two persons on the spot.

“A man was walking his dog who got into a fight with his neighbour’s pet. This led to a scuffle between the owners, some people gathered there because of the fight. The man suddenly went to his house and brought a gun and fired. In this incident, 2 people died while six are undergoing treatment. The person who fired the shot has been arrested and further investigation is on,” ADCP Amarendra Singh said.

Two persons, identified as Vimal (35) and Rahul Verma (28), were killed in the firing, while six others were injured and they are currently undergoing treatment at a hospital, he said.

