Rajgarh: Incidents of violence at toll booths are getting common day by day. In the latest case, a man slapped a woman employee of a toll plaza in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday after she refused to let him go without paying the tax. The incident was captured on CCTV, footage of which showed a man angrily walking towards the employee and then slapping her across the face. The woman hit him back with her footwear.

Giving details, police said a case was registered against a motorist for allegedly slapping a woman working at a toll plaza following a dispute over paying the road tax in Madhya Pradesh's Rajgarh district on Sunday. The incident occurred at a toll plaza on Rajgarh-Bhopal road on Saturday afternoon under the Biaora Dehat police station limits. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

Rajkumar Gurjar, a resident of Jarkadiyakhedi village, hit a woman staffer working at the toll plaza when she asked for his Aadhaar card as proof to show that he is a local resident to avail of the exemption in paying the road tax, said Biaora Dehat police station in-charge Ramkumar Raghuvanshi. Gurjar's vehicle was without a FASTag- electronic toll payment system, the officer said, adding that Gurjar told the woman that he was a villager.

Case filed, accused on the run

Police have registered a case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against Gurjar who is on the run, the police officer added.

(With agency inputs)