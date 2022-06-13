Family Beaten With Lathis For Protesting Molestation: Several members of a family, including women and children, sustained serious injuries after they were allegedly assaulted by anti-social elements on being stopped from harassing the women members of the family. The incident took place at Vacation Water Park in Ruhiya under the Rampur Baghelan Police Station area.Also Read - Varanasi: Fire Breaks Out at Water Park; no Casualties Reported

Watch The Video

CCTV Footage: Family beaten up for resisting molestation in water park in Madhya Pradesh’s Satna pic.twitter.com/awFSKYDBPA — India.com (@indiacom) June 13, 2022

A few girls had gone to Vacation Water Park on an excursion

It is reported that a few girls had gone to the Vacation Water Park on a vacation where some hoodlums misbehaved with them to which the family protested. This triggered an argument following which the hoodlums started beating all the members of the family.

Girls were being molested repeatedly

The girls were being continuously harassed inside the swimming pool. They complained about this to their family. When the family protested, the assaulters called their associates who were armed with the lathis (sticks) and mercilessly started beating the family members of the girls. The victims of their attack include men, women, and children. A few members have sustained grievous injuries.

Rampur Station Police have registered a case against unknown assailants and have launched a manhunt to apprehend the accused.