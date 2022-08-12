Bhopal: Due to the lack of a bridge over the river, villagers in Betul district of Madhya Pradesh had to carry a pregnant woman on a cot risking their lives while crossing a river to take her to a hospital in Shahpur town. The incident happened on Wednesday when the woman went into labour and the locals could not find any other way but to carry her on a cot across the swollen river to the nearby hospital.

“Since the river has a lot of water, some people took the woman on a cot and crossed the river to take her to the hospital. It often happens during such situations, if there’ll be a bridge then such incidents could be avoided,” Dr Gaajendra Yadav, BMO, Betul

The harrowing video of the incident is going viral on social media. The video shows five to six men risking their lives to carry the pregnant woman across the swollen river in Betul district.

Mobility issues in the area continue to persist for villagers as requests for a bridge have fallen on deaf ears in the Powerjhanda gram panchayat for many years.