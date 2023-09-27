Home

Madhya Pradesh

Violent Clash Erupts Between Gondwana Ganatantra Party Workers And Police In MP’s Umaria, Many Injured

A violent clash broke out between the workers of the Gondwana Ganatantra Party and the Police in Madhya Pradesh's Umaria earlier on Tuesday.

The fierce fight resulted in serious injuries to both sides.

Violent Clash Erupts In Umaria: A clash broke out between the workers of the Gondwana Ganatantra Party and the Police in Umaria earlier on Tuesday when the former were staging a sit-in protest. Police used water cannon to disperse the crowd following which the protestors resorted to stone pelting also ensued. It is reported that many police personnel suffered serious injuries.

Watch The Video Here

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh | A clash broke out between workers of Gondwana Ganatantra Party and Police in Umaria earlier today while the former were staging a sit-in protest. Police used water cannon to disperse the crowd. Stone pelting also ensued. Injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/Fqa8NyHe7R — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) September 26, 2023

According to the preliminary reports, Gondwana Gantantra Party workers were staging a protest as some of the demands that they had raised in the past were not met. On Tuesday, hundreds of workers of the Gondwana Gantantra Party were preparing to take out a rally in the district headquarters of Umaria on Tuesday and submit a memorandum at the collectorate office. Suddenly, a violent clash broke out between the workers of the Gondwana Gantantra Party workers and the police force.

According to some different accounts, the police had blocked the Umaria-Katni road including Umaria Shahpura, and used force to disperse the workers after which a heated argument ensued between the protestors and the police. It soon escalated into a fierce fight resulting in serious injuries to both sides.

