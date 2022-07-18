Gwalior: Food delivery apps have made our lives relatively easier, but at times, their goof-ups also lead to serious issues. There have been multiple instances of wrong orders getting delivered and a recent case is from Madhya Pradesh. A restaurant in Gwalior named Jiwaji Club has been fined Rs 20,000 for delivering chicken curry to a vegetarian family instead of matar paneer.Also Read - Viral Video: Domino’s Pizza Female Employee Mercilessly Beaten Up By 4 Women in Indore | Watch

Notably, an advocate identified as Siddharth Srivastava, who is also a member of the eatery, Jiwaji Club, had ordered matar paneer via delivery app Zomato. When the order arrived, his family members were shocked to find chicken curry instead. Angered by the same, the family knocked the doors of the consumer forum where the restaurant was penalised. Srivastava, alleged that despite being a member of the club, no cognizance was taken by the officials of the Club and hence he filed a case in the consumer forum.

The forum noted that the family was mentally and physically harmed by the incident and imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on the club’s kitchen. The club was also directed to reimburse the expenses incurred by the complainant while fighting the legal case.

A Free Press Journal report quoted an official from the forum as saying, “It is a lack of service. It is a negligence case that caused mental and physical injury to the complainant. Along with the fine amount, the club will also have to pay the cost of the case fought by the complainant in the forum.”