Bhopal/Madhya Pradesh: A video of a police constable thrashing and dragging an elderly man at Jabalpur railway station went viral on social media. The police constable has been identified as Anant Mishra. The cop has been suspended after the incident came to the fore as a passenger made a video of the entire episode and posted it on social media. In the video, the constable was kicking and dragging the old man while several people present at the platform of Jabalpur Railway station were mute spectators. The constable also tried to throw the man on the railway track.Also Read - Video: Madhya Pradesh Cop Kicks Elderly Man, Hangs Him Upside Down At Jabalpur Railway Station

Netizens Express Anger

As the video went viral on social media and netizens strongly criticised the police constable for his action. "A policeman thrashed an elderly man with kicks, punches and belts at Itarsi Junction in Hoshangabad district. The incident is said to have happened on Wednesday. During the beating, a passenger sitting in the train made a video of it. The GRP says that after the video surfaced," Twitter user Bharat Ghandat wrote.

Unbelievable, these kind of police are expected to protect people? @AmitShah @PMOIndia — Santosh Rarwala (@SantoshRarwala) July 29, 2022

If reports are to be believed, the elderly man, in an inebriated state was misbehaving with the police officer and his fellow passengers at the station.

“A video of an old man being assaulted by constable Anant Mishra at Jabalpur railway station has gone viral on social media. When the matter was investigated, it was found that the constable Anant Mishra has been posted at police station in Rewa district. Constable Anant Mishra has been suspended,” India Today quoted Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Pratima Patel as saying.