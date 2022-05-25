Bhopal: In a shocking incident, a sadhu (seer) in Madhya Pradesh’s Khandwa was beaten up and his hair was chopped off, and a video of the incident is being circulated online. The incident occurred in Patajan village in Khalwa block, some 70 kilometres from the district headquarters on Sunday, and a probe began after the video went viral on Monday, an official said.Also Read - Horrific Incident: Jamaican Zookeeper Gets His Finger Ripped Off By A Lion After Poking It Constantly Through The Fence - Watch Viral Video

The man who was seen cutting the hair of the sadhu has been identified and detained by the local police. "The incident took place at 1 pm on Sunday. The accused, identified as Praveen Gaur, who is the son of a hotelier, has been detained," Superintendent of Police Vivek Singh said on Tuesday. In the video, Gaur can be seen cutting the sadhu's hair outside a barbershop while subjecting the latter to abuses.

A Hindu seer was assaulted in #MadhyaPradesh's #Khandwa. The sadhu was also abused and his hair was chopped off. The accused in the matter has been arrested and an investigation has been launched. #ViralVideo #Viral #viraltwitter #CrimeNews #Arrest #India pic.twitter.com/hMtYtDQYvf — Anjali Choudhury (@AnjaliC16408461) May 24, 2022

In the video that has now gone viral, the accused can be seen assaulting and chopping off the sadhu’s hair while others are watching. The clip was reportedly recorded inside a salon. “We are looking for the sadhu whose hair was cut so that a formal case can be registered based on his complaint,” Khalwa police station in-charge Parasram Dabar said.

A case of harassment has been registered and the accused is under the custody of the police. Further investigation is on.