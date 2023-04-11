Home

Madhya Pradesh

Video Of Woman Walking On Water Goes Viral, Netizens Are Baffled: Watch

Sometimes, some content creates much curiosity and baffles the netizens.

The woman was seen walking on the surface of the Narmada River.

Viral Video: Social media is full of a variety of content. Right from special skills to wildlife, you can find numerous images and videos. Sometimes, some content creates much curiosity and baffles the netizens. People try to come up with some explanation or the other but most of the time they are not able to provide a convincing rationalization.

A video going viral on social media shows a woman walking on water. The video shows a large lake and a woman walking on the surface without getting drowned. The video is shaky as the person shooting the video might have zoomed in a lot.

The video is shared on Twitter by Maseeeeha @kedar5gautam with the caption, “@saurabhtop @TheLallantop @zoo_bear @ANI please do fact check and analysis of below.. Location : narmada river, Jabalpur #narmadamata @ChouhanShivraj”.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

According to the person who has shared the video, the location of the video is Narmada River, Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh and as soon as the video went viral, locals rushed to the river to get “darshan of Maa Narmada” as they believed that she is the human form of the goddess of the Narmada River.

However, the mystery woman who was being hailed as the river goddess, identified as Jyoti Raghuvanshi, reportedly told the police that she was a resident of Narmadapuran and had left her home 10 months ago.

Jyoti said since the water level of the Narmada River is variable, it can be very low in some places and she was simply walking on the riverbed, reported TOI.

