Home

Madhya Pradesh

Women Bodybuilders Flex Muscles In Front Of Hanuman’s Image, Video Goes Viral As Congress, BJP Spar | Watch

Women Bodybuilders Flex Muscles In Front Of Hanuman’s Image, Video Goes Viral As Congress, BJP Spar | Watch

A war of words broke out between Congress and BJP over a video of women bodybuilders posing in front of Lord Hanuman's photo in Madhya Pradesh.

The bodybuilding competition was organised by the Bharatiya Janata Party in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam. (Photo: Twitter/@BabelePiyush)

New Delhi: A war of words broke out between Congress and BJP over a video of women bodybuilders posing in front of Lord Hanuman’s photo in Madhya Pradesh. The bodybuilding competition was organised by the Bharatiya Janata Party in Madhya Pradesh’s Ratlam.

The 13th Mister Junior Bodybuilding Competition was held on March 4 and 5, and it had women bodybuilders posing in front of the image of Hanuman, according to a report by news agency PTI. Congress functionaries on Monday sprinkled ‘gang jal’ at the venue of a bodybuilding competition organised and event and recited ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ as part of the “purification” of the venue. As per the event’s invitation card, the organising committee includes the city’s BJP mayor Prahlad Patel, while the patron is legislator Chaitanya Kashyap.

You may like to read

Video: Women bodybuilders flex muscles in front of Lord Hanuman’s image

A video of the event, which surfaced on social media during the day, showed women bodybuilders posing, leading to former mayor and Congress leader Paras Saklecha accusing Patel and Kashyap of showcasing “indecency”. District Youth Congress Committee president Mayank Jat said Lord Hanuman will punish those who were involved in this.

हिंदू धर्म और बाल ब्रह्मचारी भगवान बजरंग बली का ऐसा अपमान इतिहास में कभी नहीं हुआ जैसा बीजेपी कर रही है। हनुमान जी की प्रतिमा के सामने नग्नता। ये तो उन राक्षसों की तरह हो गए हैं जो भगवान से वर पाकर भगवान का ही द्रोह करते हैं। भाजपा हिंदू धर्म की दुश्मन है। pic.twitter.com/Gaj68RBvF6 — Piyush Babele||पीयूष बबेले (@BabelePiyush) March 6, 2023

Piyush Babele, the media advisor of MP Congress chief Kamal Nath, sought an apology from Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan alleging the event, which was held to mark the CM’s birthday on Sunday, was “disrespectful to Hindus and Lord Hanuman”. Babele said his party will boycott Bajpai in television debates for “supporting obscenity”.

BJP hits back at women bodybuilding competition row

State BJP spokesperson Hitesh Bajpai hit back claiming the Congress did not want to see women excelling in sports, while some of the event organisers submitted a memorandum to the police demanding action against the Congress leaders.

In his video statement, Bajpai said, “Congressmen cannot see women taking part in wrestling, gymnastics or swimming because the devil inside them awakens by seeing this. They look at women on the playground with dirty eyes. Aren’t they ashamed?”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.