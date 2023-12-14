Home

WATCH: Bulldozer Action On MP Man’s House Who Severed BJP Worker’s Hand

In the first bulldozer action authorized by new Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, the house of Farukh Raine, was demolished in Janta Colony area of Bhopal.

Image: Screengrab from video shared on X.

Bhopal: Authorities in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal district Thursday bulldozed the house of a man accused of grievously injuring a BJP worker during an assault earlier this month. In the first bulldozer action authorized by new Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, the house of Farukh Raine, was demolished in Janta Colony area by local authorities.

Farukh Raine, along with four other accused, allegedly attacked Devendra Thakur– a BJP worker– on December 3, following the announcement of the results of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections in which the BJP registered a landslide victory.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

The assailants allegedly attacked Thakur with sharp weapons and severed his hand, police said, adding that the attack was likely fueled by election rivalry. Five accused– Farukh, Aslam, Shahrukh, Bilal, and Sameer, have been arrested in the case, said an official.

Farukh Raine alisa Minni, allegedly severed the hand of Devendra Thakur with a sharp weapon, the police said. The victim was rushed to a hospital where he remains in critical condition, they said.

Following the assault, local authorities in Bhopal, Thursday, used a bulldozer to raze Farukh’s house to the ground. This was the first such action carried out under the the authorization of newly-sworn-in chief minister Mohan Yadav after taking over from his predecessor Shivraj Singh Chouhan who was famous for his ‘Mama ka bulldozer’ (uncle’s bulldozer) action against culprits.

Loudspeakers banned in MP

In his very first action after taking charge as the chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, Mohan Yadav on Wednesday issued a directive prohibiting the use of loudspeakers at religious places beyond permissible decibel levels.

Holding his first cabinet meeting after taking the oath of office, he also banned the sale of meat and fish in open places.

The decision to prohibit the use of loudspeakers beyond permissible decibel limits was the first order signed by Yadav after taking charge, he told reporters after the cabinet meeting.

Guidelines for the use of loudspeakers, based on the orders of the Supreme Court and National Green Tribunal, were also issued for immediate implementation, additional chief secretary (home) Dr Rajesh Rajora told news agency PTI.

A flying squad will be constituted in each district to monitor the sound levels of loudspeakers and DJ systems playing music at religious places, the official said.

Mohan Yadav, the BJP legislature party leader and MLA from Ujjain South, was sworn in as the chief minister of Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday.

Yadav, a three-time BJP MLA, is the 19th chief minister of Madhya Pradesh.

(With PTI inputs)

