Home

Madhya Pradesh

WATCH: Bulldozer Tears Down ‘Illegal’ House Of Ujjain Rape Case Main Accused

WATCH: Bulldozer Tears Down ‘Illegal’ House Of Ujjain Rape Case Main Accused

Authorities on Wednesday bulldozed the house of Ujjain rape case main accused Bharat Soni in Nanakheda area. The house was constructed on state-owned land, they said.

Screengrab from video shared on X.

New Delhi: The Madhya Pradesh government on Wednesday bulldozed an “illegally-built” house belonging to Bharat Soni, the main accused in the brutal rape of 12-year-old girl in Ujjain which rocked the state last week.

Trending Now

According to reports, authorities on Wednesday vacated the house which was allegedly constructed on government-owned land in Nanakheda area of Ujjain. Later, a bulldozer was brought in to raze the “illegal” construction to the ground.

You may like to read

Watch the video here:

Bulldozer demolished illegal house of the accused in Ujjain rape case of minor. @ChouhanShivraj 🔥🚜 #Ujjain #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/8KRwZZRg6D — Sachin More 🔱🚩 (@SM_8009) October 4, 2023

Bharat Soni, an autorickshaw driver by profession, was arrested last week in connection the rape of a 12-year-old girl that came to light after a shocking CCTV footage showed the minor victim going, draped in rags and bleeding, going to door to door, begging for help even as people shooed her way.

The Ujjain rape case

On September 25, disturbing CCTV footage showed a 12-year-old girl, semi-naked, draped in rags and bleeding, going to door to door pleading for help on the streets of Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain even as the locals shooed her away.

Later, a priest rescued the girl and took her to a hospital where it was revealed that the child had been raped and then abandoned near Dandi Ashram in Ujjain. The horrifying video had gone viral on social media.

The police lodged an FIR and Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed for further investigation.

Later, based on all the evidence collected during the initial probe, police arrested an autorickshaw driver identified as Rakesh Malviya. The accused has been charged with suppressing evidence.

“During Malviya’s questioning, some crucial facts came to light. Notably, a bloodstain was found in the backseat of the auto rickshaw. The auto driver confessed that he was with the girl at the time of the incident. Even after this, we continued our investigation, and we have managed to determine that the girl is from Satna,” Ujjain Superintendent of Police (SP) Sachin Sharma said.

On Thursday, the police arrested the main accused Bharat Soni, a resident of Ujjain who is also an auto driver and registered an FIR against him under IPC section 376 and the POCSO Act.

(With inputs from agencies)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES