Chambal: A crocodile, swallowed a 10-year-old boy in Sheopur of Madhya Pradesh when he was taking a bath in the Chambal river on Monday morning. Soon after, the villagers captured the crocodile in order to slice open its stomach and retrieve the boy. The local witnesses immediately informed the family of the boy and trapped the crocodile with rope, net and sticks. After dragging it out of water they were adamant to kill it get their child back, hoping he might be still alive.

Soon after the Alligator Department officials reached the spot to free the alligator from villagers nets.

According to police officials, the boy probably went to the deeper end of the river where, some villagers reported to have seen the boy get swallowed. The young boy, identified as Antar Singh, had gone to the Chambal river side to take bathe when he fell prey to the semi-aquatic creature.

Later, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams also reached the spot and a rescue operation began to find the boy in the river, as they consider that the alligator would not have swallowed the little one. The operation is to resume again, today.

As quoted by India Today, Shyam Verma, Raghunathapur police station in-charge said, “The boy went deep into the river while bathing. The villagers said that the child had been swallowed by a crocodile. Then they caught the crocodile using a net and sticks. The alligator department has started action in the matter.”

Chambal in Madhya Pradesh is know for its National Gharial Wildlife Sanctuary. Also, this was not a first such incident in the region.