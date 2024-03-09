Home

WATCH: Major Fire At MP Secretariat Doused After 5 Hours; Congress Floats ‘Conspiracy’ To ‘Erase BJP’s Sins’

A major fire erupted at the Madhya Pradesh secretariat complex`Vallabh Bhawan' in state capital Bhopal on Saturday morning.

Firefighters try to douse a fire that broke out at Madhya Pradesh Secretariat, in Bhopal, Saturday, March 9, 2024. (PTI Photo)

Madhya Pradesh News: A major fire engulfed the Madhya Pradesh secretariat complex`Vallabh Bhawan’ in state capital Bhopal on Saturday morning which was successfully doused after over 5 hours of gruelling efforts by fire-fighters even as the opposition Congress has claimed that the BJP dispensation in the state somehow caused the inferno in an effort to “hide their sins.

According to reports, the fire broke out at around 9:30 AM on Saturday morning on the third third floor of a building in the`Vallabh Bhawan’. However, luckily the premises were almost empty as government offices inside were closed on the weekend.

They said that some sanitation workers near gates 5 and 6 noticed smoke coming from the building around 9.30 am and alerted authorities.

Visuals shared on social media showed thick plumes of black smoke and towering flames billowing out from the secretariat building as Army personnel, National Disaster Response Force and police firefighters joined the municipal fire brigade in the fire-dousing operation.

VIDEO | Fire breaks out at state secretariat building in #Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. Several fire tenders at the spot. More details are awaited. (Full video available on PTI – https://t.co/n147TvqRQz) pic.twitter.com/EonjlewVm1 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 9, 2024

VIDEO | Efforts continue to douse the fire that broke out at state secretariat building in #Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/yoPwfoDOdS — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 9, 2024

The blaze was finally brought under control after nearly five hours of a gruelling fire-fighting operation, officials said. “The fire has almost been put out,” Bhopal Municipal Corporation’s Fire Officer Rameshwar Neel told news agency PTI at around 3 PM.

The official said that around 40 to 50 fire tenders and water bowsers (tankers) including a few from the Army were engaged in the fire-fighting operation.

Asked if sacks containing papers lying on the secretariat premises had been removed before the fire started, Neel said he had no information in that regard.

Congress floats ‘conspiracy’

Meanwhile, opposition Congress alleged that the BJP government had orchestrated the fire at the secretariat building in an attempt to “hide sins of its corruption” and destroy evidence.

Talking to reporters, Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Jitu Patwari the fire was caused by the BJP in a bid to to destroy the evidence of corruption.

VIDEO| Madhya Pradesh Congress president Jitendra Patwari (@jitupatwari) reaches state secretariat, Vallabh Bhawan, in #Bhopal, where a fire broke out earlier today. "The government is behind this fire. This has been done to hide the sins of corruption. Such incident has… pic.twitter.com/3lSBoAI4Cb — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 9, 2024

“The government is behind this fire. This has been done to hide the sins of corruption. Such incident has happened on four occasions earlier,” Patwari said.

VIDEO | Here’s what Congress leader and Madhya Pradesh LoP @UmangSinghar said on fire that broke out at the state secretariat building in #Bhopal earlier today. “I want to say that they wish to hide all the scams done by (Madhya Pradesh CM) Mohan Yadav and (Former Madhya Pradesh… pic.twitter.com/XTVm9EMUE9 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 9, 2024

Patwari and Leader of Opposition in the assembly Umang Sarang staged a sit-in outside the secretariat for a couple of hours, seeking a CBI probe into the fire.

Fire ‘orchestrated’ to hide ‘scams’

Sarang alleged that the fire was an attempt to hide “scams” done under Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and former CM Shivraj Chouhan.

“I want to say that they wish to hide all the scams done by Mohan Yadav and Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Shivraj ji doesn’t want his files to go to Mohan Yadav,” the Congress leader alleged.

Patwari claimed this was the fifth incident of fire at Vallabh Bhawan since the BJP came to power in the state in 2003.

“Which files have been burnt? Of which departments?” the Congress leader asked in a statement, alleging that the fire was a “conspiracy” of the BJP government steeped in “corruption, indebtedness and crime” to destroy the evidence.

State BJP spokesperson Pankaj Chaturvedi dismissed Patwari’s tirade, stating that the opposition party has not established a single charge of corruption in all these years and it should instead look at the record of the UPA government.

CM Yadav issues directive

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav directed officials to take necessary steps to prevent such incidents in the future.

“I was in Bhopal, and I learnt that a fire has broken out on the third floor of the old building of Vallabh Bhawan. I sought information from the collector and asked the chief secretary to monitor the situation. The fire has been brought under control,” chief minister Yadav told reporters.

“A directive has been issued to (take steps to) prevent such incidents and ensure that no papers and no important files are destroyed. I hope that such incidents do not recur,” he added.

(With PTI inputs)

