Watch: Man’s House Razed Amid Drum Beats, DJ Over ‘Spitting’ Row In MP’s Ujjain

According to the police, illegal portions of properties of three persons nabbed by the police for allegedly 'spitting' water on a religious procession.

Ujjain, MP: Amid loud music by a DJ and beating of drums, civic official in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain district on Wednesday demolished the house of one of the suspects accused of ‘spitting’ water on a religious procession ‘Baba Mahakal Ki Sawari’ on Monday.

A video of the incident doing the rounds on social media shows an elated group of men beating on drums while a DJ plays loud music in the background and a bulldozer tears down the man’s house in presence of local administration officials and the police.

मध्य प्रदेश के उज्जैन में सोमवार को बाबा महाकाल की सवारी के दौरान बोतल से पानी पीकर सवारी पर थूकने का वीडियो वायरल हुआ। आरोप में तीन लोगों को गिरफ्तार किया गया। अब पुलिस कार्रवाई के तहत आरोपियों के घर बुलडोजर लेकर पहुंची है। किसी का घर घर रहा। कोई ढोल नगाड़े बजा रहा। pic.twitter.com/DrLWrH0G8I — Bhadohi Wallah (@Mithileshdhar) July 19, 2023

According to the police, illegal portions of properties of three persons nabbed by the police for allegedly ‘spitting’ water on a religious procession in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain were demolished on Wednesday by civic officials.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Akash Bhuria told news agency PTI that local authorities demolished the illegal parts of the properties of three accused located at Daba Road, Tanki Chowk and near Gold Bakery, adding that the the list of the accused was given to the Ujjain Municipal Corporation after a case was registered against them by the cops.

“The corporation found illegal constructions in their houses, which were removed after making announcements to allow the residents to remove their goods,” Bhuria said.

Police had registered a case under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for disturbing communal harmony against the trio in connection with the ‘spitting’ water incident that occurred on Monday.

Bhuria said two of the three accused were produced in a court on Tuesday and sent to a juvenile home, while the third accused was remanded in judicial custody.

According to the complaint, some people, who were part of the procession of Baba Mahakal Sawari’ on Monday, saw a few youngsters standing on the balcony of a building and spitting water on them.

Later, those part of the procession shot a video of the youngsters and lodged a police complaint, Bhuria had said. Earlier, the incident led to a protest by Hindu outfits at Kharakua police station.

