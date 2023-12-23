Home

Watch: Shivraj Chouhan Assists BJP’s Annupur President In Wearing Shoes; Know About Ramdas Puri’s 6-Year-Old Pledge

The Anuppur BJP District President had taken a pledge in 2017 where he sacrificed footwear until the BJP came back to power in Madhya Pradesh.

Bhopal: Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan helped Anuppur BJP District President Ramdas Puri wear shoes to fulfill his 6-year-old pledge. Puri started wearing shoes again after a six-year gap. He did so in the presence of the former chief minister. In 2017, Ramdas had taken a pledge that he would not wear footwear until the BJP came back to power in Madhya Pradesh with a majority. Ramdas Puri didn’t wear footwear for six years and faced all sorts of problems of not wearing the footwear. After wearing the footwear, he kneeled down before Chouhan.

The former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister stated that Ramdas Puri is a dedicated worker of the saffron party. In 2017–18, Puri sacrificed wearing footwear with the pledge that he would not wear any until the party came to power. In 2019, when the BJP won the elections and came to power, Puri again sacrificed wearing footwear, expressing his desire for the party to come to power once again before he would finally wear them.

“Puri ji is a hardworking and dedicated party worker, who had given up wearing shoes and slippers since 2017. For six years, he remained barefoot in every season – summer, winter or rain. His resolution has been fulfilled. We all requested that now the resolution has been fulfilled and you should start wearing shoes,” he said.

It is worth noting that, the saffron party got thumping win in the Madhya Pradesh assembly elections and surprised everyone by making Dr Mohan Yadav the CM of the state. After the victory, Chouhan proactively trying to win hearts of the people for the upcoming Lok Sabha election. He was seen visiting various places and meeting the BJP workers. He had recently visited Amarkantak, worshipped the Narmada River, and offered obeisance at local temples.

