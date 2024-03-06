Home

Madhya Pradesh

VIDEO: Trainer Aircraft Crashes At Guna Airstrip In Madhya Pradesh, Trainee Pilot Injured

VIDEO: Trainer Aircraft Crashes At Guna Airstrip In Madhya Pradesh, Trainee Pilot Injured

The woman pilot was flying from Neemuch to Dhana and attempted an emergency landing at the Guna Aerodrome airstrip when the aircraft developed a malfunction.

Images: X

Madhya Pradesh News: A woman trainee pilot sustained injuries after her trainer aircraft crashed while attempting to make an emergency landing at the Guna airstrip in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday. Officials said the woman pilot was flying from Neemuch to Dhana and attempted an emergency landing when the aircraft developed a malfunction.

However, she lost control of the aircraft and crashed into the bushes, resulting in injuries to her.

Visuals of the crash shared on social media platforms showed the mangled wreckage of the crashed aircraft which can be seen having sustained critical damages due to the impact.

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh: After developing a malfunction, a trainee aircraft flying from Neemuch to Dhana made an emergency landing during which it lost control. The trainee pilot sustained injuries and has been admitted to the hospital," says Sub Inspector, Guna, Chanchal Tiwari. https://t.co/GIXqwDeGVy pic.twitter.com/hmvO50DThy — ANI (@ANI) March 6, 2024

The impact of crash reduced the aircraft to a mere hunk of scrap metal, the visuals showed.

“A female trainee pilot was enroute to Sagar from Guna, onboard a glider aircraft, which failed to airlift from the airstrip and went straight into the bushes. As per information received from authorities, no major injury has been reported,” Guna Town Inspector Pankaj Tyagi told news agency PTI.

VIDEO | “A female trainee pilot was enroute to Sagar from Guna, onboard a glider aircraft, which failed to airlift from the airstrip and went straight into the bushes. As per information received from authorities, no major injury has been reported,” said Guna Town Inspector… pic.twitter.com/eoxW0Gz6xU — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 6, 2024

The incident took place at the Guna Aerodrome.

The trainee pilot has been admitted to a hospital and her condition is stated to be stable, said an official.

Giving further details, Guna Sub-Inspector Chanchal Tiwari, said the trainee pilot was flying a a Cessna 172– a single-engine aircraft, owned by hana-based Chimes Aviation Academy. While passing over Guna, the aircraft developed a malfunction, prompting the pilot to seek permission for an emergency landing at the Guna airstrip.

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh: After developing a malfunction, a trainee aircraft flying from Neemuch to Dhana made an emergency landing during which it lost control. The trainee pilot sustained injuries and has been admitted to the hospital," says Sub Inspector, Guna, Chanchal Tiwari. pic.twitter.com/HxopCeuvFC — ANI (@ANI) March 6, 2024

However, she lost control of the plane during the landing procedure and crashed into the bushes. The aircraft was heavily damaged in the crash and started leaking fuel. Fortunately, the pilot was able to escape serious injuries and freed herself in the nick of time, Tiwari said.

An official said that a police team is at the spot and the wreckage of the damaged craft is being cleared.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Madhya Pradesh News on India.com.