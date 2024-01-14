Home

Bhopal HORROR: 7-Month-Old Baby Falls Prey To Stray Dogs, CM Yadav Seeks Suggestions

A 7-month-old baby was attacked and killed by a pack of stray dogs in Ayodhya Nagar area of Bhopal on Wednesday. A video of the gruesome incident showed the infant's arm ripped off by the rabid canines.

CM Mohan Yadav has sought suggestions from people to help curb the menace of stray dogs plaguing the state.

Bhopal News: Days after a 7-month-old baby boy fell prey to a pack of stray dogs in Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Sunday sought suggestions from the people of the state to held curb the menace of rabid canines terrorising the state capital.

“To prevent such incidents, it is necessary suggestions are invited from people so that appropriate measures can be taken,” Yadav said in a video shared on his official X handle.

Expressing his grief over the heart-wrenching death of the infant who was mauled to death by stray dogs in Ayodhya Nagar area of Bhopal on Wednesday, the chief minister said he has issued directions administrative officials to ensure that such incidents do not recur.

भोपाल में एक बच्चे को कुत्ते के काटने से उसकी मौत का समाचार बड़ा हृदय विदारक है। मैंने प्रशासनिक अधिकारियों को इस प्रकार की घटनाओं में पुनरावृत्ति न हो और इनको कैसे रोका जाए इसके निर्देश दिए हैं। मृतक बालक के परिजनों को ₹4 लाख की सहायता राशि देने के निर्देश जिला कलेक्टर को… pic.twitter.com/TSS9qiV92L — Chief Minister, MP (@CMMadhyaPradesh) January 13, 2024

“The news of death of a child due to dog bite in Bhopal is very heart-wrenching. I have given instructions to the administrative officials to ensure that such incidents do not recur and how to stop them,” Yadav said in a post on X.

Conveying his condolences to the bereaved family, who are labourers hailing from Guna district, CM Yadav also announced an ex-gratia amount of Rs 4 lakhs and ensured to implement strict measures to prevent such incidents from happenings.

He also urged people to inform their respective District Collectors about open borewells to prevent- children from accidentally falling into them

7-month-old baby ripped apart by stray dogs

In a horrifying incident, a 7-month-old baby was attacked and killed by a pack of stray dogs in Bhopal’s Ayodhya Nagar on Wednesday. A video of the gruesome incident which went viral on social media platforms showed the infant’s arm ripped off by the canines.

.The body of the child was exhumed, after the family held the last rites on Wednesday itself, and was sent for post mortem on Saturday, police said.

Ayodhya Nagar inspector Mahesh Nilhare said the child’s mother had placed him on the ground to work nearby and a pack of stray dogs lurking around attacked the baby and dragged him away.

People in the vicinity raised an alarm, but by then, the dogs had disfigured and severed an arm of the infant, killing him on the spot, the official said.

After the incident, the Bhopal Municipal Corporation caught eight stray dogs from Ayodhya Nagar, while the collector has directed that a campaign be run to catch such animals, officials said.

(With PTI inputs)

