Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday said that his government wants to ban liquor.

"We want to make MP a liquor-free state. It can't be done with a liquor ban alone. Liquor will keep getting supplied if there are people to consume it. We'll run a liquor-free campaign so that people stop consuming alcohol and we become a good state. We must take a resolution for this," MP CM said.

— ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2021

The Chief Minister made these statements while inaugurating a project in Katni.

Chouhan announced that in the next three years every village house of Katni district will get supply of clean drinking water through taps.

Speaking at a public rally here, Chouhan said, “In next three years, there will be taps and drinking water in every house.”

I've instructed to look for a place to construct airport and boost tourism in Katni. Roadmap of approximately Rs 704 crores has been made for the region. Katni River fund to be established under Rs 28 crores project: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan at project inauguration in Katni — ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2021

He also said poor people would be provided with money to build pucca houses, adding that about 3,25,000 Ayushman cards were made including free treatment of up to Rs 5 lakh for the needy.

Chouhan asserted that Madhya Pradesh is the first government that announced capital punishment for misconduct with daughters of the state. “Under Muskan Abhiyan in Katni, 50 girls have been saved.”

“So far 37 have been sentenced, two have filed mercy petition,” Chouhan added.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader also participated in the meeting organised with the public representatives and senior officials for the presentation of the five-year action plan for the urban areas of Katni district.

“I have given instructions that the riverfront should be developed on both sides of the river in Katni and it should be a place that will increase the glory of the city of Katni,” he said while addressing a press conference.

Chouhan inaugurated several projects here to bring about an Atmanirbhar Madhya Pradesh.

(With inputs from ANI)