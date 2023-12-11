Home

Who Will Become New Chief Minister Of Madhya Pradesh? Major Announcement Expected Today

Madhya Pradesh: BJP's 163 newly elected legislators will meet later in the day and select their leader in the presence of central observers.

Bhopal: After scoring a landslide victory in the state, who will become the new chief minister of Madhya Pradesh? The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) is most likely to make the announcement on Monday. The saffron party’s 163 newly-elected legislators will meet later in the day and select their leader in the presence of central observers, reported PTI.

In the just concluded state assembly elections, the BJP secured a landslide victory by winning as many as 163 of the 230 seats, leaving the Congress a distant second at 66. As per the news agency PTI, the meeting is expected to begin at 4 PM and the name of the CM may be announced by 7 PM.

BJP’s central observers, comprising Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, OBC Morcha head K Laxman, and secretary Asha Lakra, are expected to arrive at 11 AM for the meeting.

Earlier on Sunday, BJP MLA Kailash Vijayvargiya met Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan at the Chief Minister’s residence in Bhopal.

The BJP on Thursday announced the three central observers, which include Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar, K Laxman, National President, OBC Morcha and Aasha Lakda, National Secretary for the state.

Notably, the party made central observers last time in the state in 2005 when former CM Babu Lal Gaur left the CM post. After that, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan took the oath for the first time as Chief Minister of the state in November 2005. Earlier, the central observers were appointed in 2004 when former CM Uma Bharti left the CM post and after that, Babu Lal Gaur was appointed as CM of the state.

Since then, no central observers have been appointed in the state. During the state assembly polls in 2008 and 2013, BJP remained in power and Chouhan continued to be the CM of the state.

During the 2018 assembly polls, the Congress returned to power with veteran leader Kamal Nath taking the oath as the chief minister but a political upheaval rocked the state in 2020 after then-Congressman Jyotiraditya Scindia, along with 22 loyalist MLAs, switched over to the BJP camp.

The Congress government fell after being reduced to a minority and the BJP formed the government, with Shivraj Singh Chouhan returning as chief minister.

But this time again, when the BJP emerged victorious with a thumping majority, the party has appointed central observers so speculations are being made in the political corridor that the party may bring a new CM face in the state.

Madhya Pradesh went to poll for 230 assembly seats in a single phase on November 17 and the counting of votes was done on December 3.

The BJP, which had been battling close to 20 years of incumbency in the state, won a resounding mandate, bagging 163 seats, while the Congress finished a distant second at 66 seats.

(With inputs from PTI, ANI)

