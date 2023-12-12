Home

Madhya Pradesh

‘I’d Rather Die Than Ask Something For Myself’: Former Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan Makes BIG Statement

Chouhan said that he is satisfied with the thumping majority win of the BJP in the recently concluded Assembly polls.

Bhopal, Dec 12 (ANI): Women supporters get emotional as they meet former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan, in Bhopal on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)

Former Madhya Pradesh CM: Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday made a bold statement when he said that “he would rather die than go and ask something for himself”’. Madhya Pradesh will achieve new heights under CM-designate Mohan Yadav, he added and said that he hopes that the new government in the state will continue to work for the development of the state.

“I am confident that under the leadership of CM Mohan Yadav, the BJP govt will complete the ongoing projects in the state. In terms of progress and development, Madhya Pradesh will achieve new heights. I will keep supporting him.

“I want to express one thing very openly and humbly, ‘Apne liye kuch maangne jaane se behtar, main marna samjhunga, isiliye meine kaha tha main dilli nahi jaunga’ (I would rather die than go and ask something for myself, that is why I said I won’t go to Delhi,)”, said the former Chief Minister while addressing a press conference in Bhopal.

Chouhan further said that he is satisfied with the thumping majority win of the BJP in the recently concluded Assembly polls. “Aaj jab main yahan se vidayi le raha hoon (Today when I am bidding farewell), I am satisfied that in 2023, once again the BJP formed the govt with a thumping majority. My heart is filled with happiness and satisfaction. Due to PM Modi’s popularity, the hard work of BJP workers and schemes which were started by our government such as ‘Laadli Behna’,” he said.

Mohan Yadav, Rajendra Shukla, and Jagdish Devda will take oaths as Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Ministers respectively on December 13.

Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath met Madhya Pradesh CM-designate Mohan Yadav. “I congratulated him and promised to provide all possible help for the development of the state. We will make sure that as an Opposition, we will work for the better future of Madhya Pradesh,” said Kamal Nath after the meeting.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday named Mohan Yadav as Madhya Pradesh’s New Chief Minister. Along with the chief minister, Madhya Pradesh will have two Deputy Chief Ministers namely Jagdisgh Devda and Rajesh Shukla as mentioned above.

Mohan Yadav has won from the Ujjain South constituency in the recently concluded Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections which were conducted on 17 November to elect 230 members of the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly. The results were declared on 3 December 2023.

The BJP won 163 seats while Congress could manage 66 seats.

