Madhya Pradesh

Why Kamal Nath’s ‘Kamal’ Failed to Bloom in Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election Despite Several Promises | Explained

Madhya Pradesh: There are several reasons one can analyse as to why Congress leader Kamal Nath’s magic could not bear the expected fruit in the state assembly elections.

This time, the Congress listed 59 promises in its 106-page manifesto, with assurances for all sections of the society, including farmers, women and government employees.

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election Result 2023: As the early trends from the counting of voted shows, the ruling BJP appeared set to retain power again with a landslide victory in Madhya Pradesh elections with chief minister Shivraj Chauhan eyeing a possible fourth term as chief minister. The latest trends showed BJP securing 165 seats, Congress 63 and others 2 seats in the state assembly elections.

Election to the 230-member Madhya Pradesh Assembly saw a strong fight between the BJP and the Congress, whose then 15- month old government, formed in the year 2018 was toppled from power in 2020 with help from Jyotiraditya Scindia who defected to BJP from the Congress.

Why Kamal Nath Magic Did Not Work As Expected in MP?

‘Ladli Behna’ Scheme

One of the first reasons could be the ‘Ladli Behna’ scheme launched by the Shivraj Singh Chouhan govt which favoured the BJP govt in the state this time. About 1.5 crore women beneficiaries of Ladli Behna scheme voted in favour in Shivraj Singh Chauhan.

Hindutva Plank

In this election, Kamal Nath tried to soft pedal on ‘Hindutva Plank’ by visiting temples, making ‘Hanuman Chalisha’ recital in all constituencies across the state. However, he failed to garner vote in the name of Hindutva as done by the saffron party.

Ticket Distribution

The Central team of Congress reposed faith in Kamal Nath for ticket distribution for assembly election this time. However, reports suggested that one of strategists of the party was not allowed to go ahead with his strategy because of Kamal Nath.

More Promises, Less Outcome

While being in power for two years in the state, the Congress made many promises, but they could not deliver to what they promised. This might have gone against the Congress and Kamal Nath.

Scindia Factor

During this election season, Jyotiradtya Scindia played magic in gathering votes in Gwalior and other constituencies in party’s favour. On the other side, the Congress could not do anything as such in its faviour to woo voters. The scandia factor went against Congress in Madhya Pradesh.

How BJP Managed to Succed?

On the other hand, the BJP fielded three central ministers Narendra Singh Tomar, Prahlad Singh Patel and Faggan Singh Kulaste to tackle the anti-incumbency against Chouhan.

Moreover, Chouhan relied heavily on schemes for women like the ‘Ladli Behna Yojana’ under which Rs 1250 are being transferred monthly to eligible women from poor families in the state.

Just a day ahead of voting, Chouhan had told ANI, “Kaante ki takkar’, ‘Kaante ki takkar’…’Laadli behna ne saare kaante nikaal diye (What neck-to-neck fight? The daughters and sisters seems to have set us on the road to victory”.

“I had said BJP will get a comfortable majority and we are getting it, I give the whole credit to Ladli Behnas for this impressive performance,” Chouhan said on early trends.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.