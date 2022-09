Bhopal: Preparations are in full swing to welcome the first batch of Cheetahs from Namibia to Madhya Pradesh’s Kuno Palpur National Park on September 17. According to a senior forest department official, the wild cats will have to spend their entire air transit period empty stomach. Eight cheetahs will be brought to Jaipur in Rajasthan from Namibia in Africa on September 17 in a cargo aircraft as part of an inter-continental translocation project and flown to the Kuno-Palpur National Park (KPNP) in Sheopur district the same day.Also Read - Did You Know Cheetahs Are Making A Comeback In India On September 17? Here Is Where You May Spot Them

After taking off from Namibia, food to the felines will be given in KPNP, where they will reach after an hour-long journey in helicopter from Jaipur, some 400km from the national park, the official said.

WHY ARE CHEETAHs TO TRAVEL WITHOUT FOOD?

As a precaution, it is mandated that an animal should have an empty stomach at the time of commencing journey, MP Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) JS Chauhan told PTI.

He said no food will be given to the cheetahs during their journey from Namibia to Jaipur and then further to the national park. Such a precaution is needed as long journey may create nausea-like feelings in animals leading to other complications, Chauhan said.

Chouhan said after shifting the cheetahs from the cargo plane to helicopter and completing other formalities, the animals will reach helipads in Kuno-Palpur after an hour-long travel.

CHEETAH’S ARRIVAL

The MP’s forest officer said on arrival the cheetahs will be first kept in small enclosures for a month and then in bigger ones for a couple of months for acclimatization and familiarisation with surroundings. Later, they will be released in the wild, he said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release three of these cheetahs into the park’s quarantine enclosures on September 17, his birthday, as part of the cheetah reintroduction programme, seven decades after the animal became extinct in India.

“We have set up six small quarantine enclosures as per the legal mandate required during the shifting of animals from one continent to another,” an official said earlier.

He had said according to the protocol, the animals need to be quarantined for a month each before and after shifting from one continent to another.

The last cheetah died in the country in 1947 in Korea district in present-day Chhattisgarh and the species was declared extinct from India in 1952.