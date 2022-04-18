Bhopal: A wild bear attacked at least four people in two villages of Betul district in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday morning, reported the Times of India. It then climbed up a tree, where it was still perched till nightfall, defying foresters’ attempts to capture it. The bear reportedly strayed out of a forest and waddled into Seoni village of Bhainsdehi region, around 50km from the district headquarters.Also Read - Viral Video: Muslims Shower Flowers on Hanuman Jayanti Procession in Bhopal | WATCH

First of all, a 62-year-old Tanab Baraskar had the misfortune of coming across the animal who took a swipe at him, slashing with its claws. Then the bear wandered into Sihar village, 2km away, where it attacked and injured three persons of the same family – Jangal Ojha, 56, Munni Ojha, 50, and Ajay Ojha, 18. All four injured persons are reported to be out of danger. Two have been discharged, while two are under observation in hospital. Also Read - Viral Video: Woman Beats Up Swiggy Delivery Boy With Shoes in MP's Jabalpur After 'Being Hurt'

Vijay Anandam, Divisional Forest Officer (South Betul), told TOI: “Our teams rushed to the spot, but the animal climbed up a tree. We have also taken help of police. A team has been deployed there and we hope the animal will escape into the forest at night. In the meantime, we have asked people of both villages to stay cautious and remain indoors.” Also Read - Good News For Passengers: Vande Bharat Trains To Soon Run in Madhya Pradesh. Check Expected Routes

A large number of locals had gathered around the tree where the bear had sought refuge, increasing the risk of it getting irritated, so the forest department had the area vacated, Bhainsdehi sub-divisional forest officer Ashish Bansor was quoted as saying. “Animals leave forests accidentally or in search of water or to escape a fire. A forest team will remain there all night as the bear is still atop the tree,” Bansor said.