Home

Madhya Pradesh

Will Take Everyone Together, Ensure Good Governance: Mohan Yadav Ahead of Oath-taking Ceremony in Bhopal

Will Take Everyone Together, Ensure Good Governance: Mohan Yadav Ahead of Oath-taking Ceremony in Bhopal

Talking about the preparation, Mohan Yadav said chief ministers from 11 states are coming for the swearing-in ceremony.

Mohan Yadav will take oath as chief minister of Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday.

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh CM-designate Mohan Yadav just a few hours ahead of the oath-taking ceremony said he will take everyone together and ensure good governance as the new chief minister of Madhya Pradesh. Talking about the preparation, he said chief ministers from 11 states are coming for the swearing-in ceremony.

Trending Now

Chief Minister designates Mohan Yadav and Vishnu Deo Sai will take their oath as the new Chief Ministers of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, respectively, on Wednesday.

You may like to read

#WATCH | Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh CM-designate Mohan Yadav says, "…I will take everyone together and ensure good governance…Chief Ministers from 11 states are coming for the swearing-in ceremony…" pic.twitter.com/XXUnoUROmt — ANI (@ANI) December 13, 2023

Mohan Yadav will take his oath as the Chief Minister at a ceremony at Lal Parade Ground in the state capital, while Vishnu Sai will take his oath at Science College Ground in Chhattisgarh’s Raipur at 2 PM today.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, among others, are likely to attend the oath-taking ceremony at both places.

Madhya Pradesh will have two deputy Chief Ministers — Rajendra Shukla and Jagdish Devda. Former Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar will be the Assembly Speaker.

Earlier this week, the BJP declared three-time MLA from Ujjain south assembly seat, Mohan Yadav, as the new Chief Minister of the state on Monday.

After the announcement, the preparation for swearing-in ceremony of the newly designated CM is going on in full swing at Lal Parade Ground in the state capital Bhopal.

“A dome is being prepared for the oath ceremony at the Motilal Nehru Stadium, Lal Parade Ground here. Arrangements are being made for around 30,000 people, including VIP guests at the ground. Three helipads are also being constructed here,” Bhopal Collector Ashish Singh said.

State BJP President VD Sharma took stock of the preparation going on at the ground and during this State Organization General Secretary (BJP), Hitanand Sharma, MLA Rameshwar Sharma, Vishwas Sarang and others were also present on the occasion.

Earlier, the newly designated CM of the state Mohan Yadav spoke about the oath-taking ceremony and said, “The oath-taking ceremony is tomorrow so we are making preparations for all our mentors from the party–Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP National President JP Nadda and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath.”

On being asked about the feeling of becoming the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Mohan Yadav said that he did not take these things to heart and he took the news like any other day.

“I do not take these things to heart; I am an ordinary member of the party and I took the news like any other day in my life but this is true that I have been given a position of responsibility and now this is what I am focusing on–how we can serve the people better,” Yadav said.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Madhya Pradesh News on India.com.