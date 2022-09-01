Jabalpur: In a shocking incident of medical negligence in Madhya Pradesh, a five-year-old boy died in his mother’s arms without any treatment at a government health centre in Jabalpur district. The incident took place at the Bargi Health Care Centre in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur after an innocent 5-year-old child died in his mother’s lap following the absence of a doctor in the hospital and due to lack of treatment.Also Read - MP Constable Brutally Thrashes Elderly Man, Tries to Throw Him on Railway Track. Disturbing Video Emerges

As per the preliminary information, the mother of the deceased 5-year-old was sitting with her son since morning of the unfortunate day for the treatment but the health officers hadn't reached till 12:00 PM.

Reportedly, when a doctor on duty at the health centre was asked to explain the reason behind the delay in attending to the patient, he said his wife was fasting the day before and so he was late in reaching the medical centre.

The victim of medical apathy who died due to lack of treatment has been identified as the resident of Tinheta Deori of the Jabalpur district.