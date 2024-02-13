Home

Woman Beggar In Indore Earns Rs 2.5 Lakh In 45 Days; Owns Land, House, Bank Account, FD, Motorcycle

The woman was recently found begging at the Luv-Kush intersection on the Indore-Ujjain road.

(Representational image: wikimedia.org)

Woman Beggar In Indore: Parents, especially mothers are revered and valued figures in society. Countless stories from yore have described the stature of Mother in our lives and the entire universe.

However, exceptions are always there irrespective of the region or any such parameter. Yet, mothers have always been placed on the highest pedestal.

Nevertheless, we come to our piece of news about a 40-year-old woman who earned Rs 2.5 lakh in just 45 days. The method of her earning the money involves three children and they are her own, an eight-year-old daughter and two sons whom she forced to beg on the streets of Indore. This is how she got this amount of Rs 2.5 lakh in a month and a half.

An NGO has claimed that the woman’s family is part of a group of around 150 people involved in begging in the city. What is even more intriguing is that they owned land and a two-storey house in Rajasthan, said the NGO.

“The woman, Indra Bai, was recently found begging at the Luv-Kush intersection on the Indore-Ujjain road. We found cash to the tune of Rs 19,200 in her possession,” Rupali Jain, president of Pravesh, an organisation working with the administration to make Indore a beggar-free city, told news agency PTI on Tuesday.

Indra Bai has five children and forced three of them to beg on the city streets.

While the girl was placed under the care of the Child Welfare Committee, the woman’s sons, aged nine and 10 years, fled after seeing her team, Jain said, adding that her remaining children were in Rajasthan.

Indra has informed that she earned Rs 2.5 lakh in alms in the last 45 days, of which she had sent Rs 1 lakh to her in-laws, deposited Rs 50,000 in a bank account, and invested Rs 50,000 in fixed deposit schemes (FDs), she said.

“Indra’s husband had purchased a motorcycle in her name, and the couple would roam around the city on the two-wheeler,” she said.

After being caught, Indra allegedly had an altercation with a woman NGO worker, and she was arrested under section 151 (arrest to prevent the commission of the cognisable offence) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), sub-inspector Ishwarchandra Rathod of Banganga police station said.

She was produced before an assistant commissioner of police (ACP) court, which sent her to judicial custody, he said.

This action is part of a pilot project launched by the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment to make 10 cities, including Indore, beggar-free.

(With PTI inputs)

