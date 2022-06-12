Bhopal: 118 stitches on her face and excruciating pain and trauma; physical, mental, and emotional! This is what a woman received for standing up to the ruffians who had made indecent advances toward her.Also Read - Timekeeper From Indore Boasts of an Antique Collection Of 650 Working Clocks!

The incident is reported from Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal. According to the police, the woman went to the Sree Palace Hotel in TT Nagar's Roshanpura with her husband on Friday when an altercation erupted between her and the accused over bike parking.

The accused reportedly passed lewd comments, whistled, and tried to intimidate her while her husband was inside the hotel. The woman confronted them and also slapped one of the three men, said the officials.

After this, she joined her husband at the hotel. When the couple came out of the hotel, the accused, who were reportedly peeved with the woman for standing up to them, attacked her with the paper cutter, said the officials. Her husband then rushed her to the hospital where the doctors conducted a surgery to treat the grievous injuries.

A large number of locals had gathered to pacify the situation and when they (the woman and her husband) came out with a bottle of water, the youths attacked her face from behind, said the police.

The police scanned the CCTV footage of the hotel to identify the culprits and arrested two attackers namely Badshah Beg and Ajay alias Bitti Sibde while the search for the third accused is on.

“The girl said, she was on a bike with her husband in the TT Nagar area. She went to the Shree Palace hotel with her husband for buying a water bottle. When her husband was inside the hotel, some youths came and made obscene comments and started whistling, she opposed it, after which she slapped a man three or four times,” DCP Bhopal said, according to a report by Telangana Today.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan on Sunday visited the couple and assured them of complete assistance for her medical treatment. He praised the woman for her courage and awarded her Rs 1 lakh. “She has set an example for others,” the Chief Minister said adding that the guilty won’t be spared and stringent action will be taken against them.