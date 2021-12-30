Indore: A woman who had been vaccinated four times tested positive for COVID-19 at the Indore airport following which she was prevented from boarding a Dubai-bound flight, officials said on Wednesday. The 44-year-old Dubai resident had taken four doses of two different vaccines against COVID-19. The woman had arrived in Mhow town near Indore in Madhya Pradesh 12 days back to attend the marriage of a close relative.Also Read - MP: Woman Forced To Undergo 'Purification' For Marrying Dalit Man

He further said that the woman had taken Sinopharm and Pfizer’s anti-COVID-19 vaccines between January and August.

As of now, the woman is asymptomatic. But, she informed the airport’s health staff that she was suffering from cold and cough four days back.

As per the standard practice, rapid RT-PCR tests are conducted following which she was stopped from boarding the flight and was sent to the hospital for treatment.