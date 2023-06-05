Home

Madhya Pradesh

YouTube Helped This Bhopal Candidate to Get Record-breaking Package At College Placement, Here’s How

Bhopal: Campus selections can be a turning point in your life if you know how to crack it. The same happened with Riti Nema, a student from Bhopal who broke all university and city records during college placements in 2021-22. Nema, Bachelor of Engineering (B Tech) candidate in Computer Science from the Institute of Engineering and Technology at Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV), made headlines by receiving the largest placement offer in DAVV history.

Largest Placement Offer

Interestingly, she surpassed the highest package of IIM Indore for the year 2021-22. Atlassian, an Australian software business, has recruited her for a whopping salary of Rs 57 lakh. As per a report by News 18, this was around Rs 8 lakh higher than the maximum IIM Indore package of Rs 49 lakh.

Riti Nema’s Preparation Strategy Through YouTube

Riti Nema started preparing for the placements by watching YouTube videos and through these video she tried to understand the different levels of interviews and how they work. Notably, she was in her fourth semester when she started preparation for the interviews.

Riti says she gathered confidence by giving mock interviews to her friends after preparing for every possible question.

All in online mode, Riti had to undergo three rounds of selection processes in her interview. The first round of the interview was a test of the applicants’ coding skills, and the second was about system design and the third was about management values.

With confidence, Riti cleared all of the rounds of the interviews by finishing first among 405 DAVV students who received offers from nearly 700 companies during the 2021-22 placement season.

Riti’s Family Life

Youngest among three sisters, Riti was a talented student in school as well and aspired to be an engineer since she was a child. Her other two siblings are working as software engineers and fashion designers.

Riti got a gold medal in Maths Olympiad and a Rubik’s Cube competition at her school and is currently employed by Atlassian as a software engineer, according to her LinkedIn page.

