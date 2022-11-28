1 Dead, 12 Injured As Slab Of Overbridge Collapses in Maharashtra’s Chandrapur

The injured were taken to the Ballarpur Rural Hospital and some of them were later shifted to Chandrapur Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) and a private hospital, the district information office said.

Slabs fall off of a foot over bridge at Balharshah railway junction in Maharashtra's Chandrapur

Chandrapur: Part of the overbridge collapsed at Balharshah Railway Junction in Maharashtra’s Chandrapur on Sunday which resulted in the death of a 48-year-old woman and also left 12 others injured. The slab fell on the passengers walking beneath it on the railway platform. As per the reports, a few passengers got critically injured after coming in contact with high-voltage overhead wires.

This is the only FOB that connects platform number 1 to 5. Around 5 pm, many passengers were crossing the FOB to board a train.

Watch: Foot Overbridge Collapses At Ballarshah Railway Station

#WATCH | Slabs fall off of a foot over bridge at Balharshah railway junction in Maharashtra’s Chandrapur; people feared injured pic.twitter.com/5VT8ry3ybe — ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2022

“A large number of passengers were using the FOB in order to catch a Pune-bound train when a part of it suddenly caved in. As a result, 13 people fell around 20 feet down on the railway track,” an official of the Government Railway Police (GRP) said.

The Central Railway (CR) said in a press release that a part of the pre-cast slab of the FoB connecting platform number 1 and 2 collapsed, but the other part of the bridge is intact.

Railway Announces Ex Gratia

Railway announced Ex gratia Rs 1 lakh to the seriously injured and Rs 50,000 to those who sustained simple injuries. Injured persons are being given the best medical treatment by shifting them to other hospitals for early recovery, said CPRO Central Railways.