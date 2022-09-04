Palghar: One worker did, while several others have been rushed to a hospital after a toxic gas leaked in a chemical unit in Tarapur industrial area of Maharashtra’s Palghar district on Sunday morning, an official said. The incident reportedly took place around 7 am this morning in one of the plants of the company which manufactures drugs and pharmaceuticals, district disaster management cell chief Vivekanand Kadam said.Also Read - Mumbai: Body Of 15-Year-Old Girl Found Stuffed In Suitcase Near Naigaon Railway Station in Palghar

Following the gas leakage, the workers present in the unit complained of giddiness and other complications, he said.

The deceased worker has been identified as Bhagwat Choupal (22), died, the official said. Four others were admitted to a nearby hospital where they were undergoing treatment, he said.

Officials of the Directorate of Industrial Safety and Health rushed to the plant along with a factory inspector to conduct a probe into the incident, Kadam said.