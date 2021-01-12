New Delhi: A total of 11 UK returnees have tested positive for new coronavirus strain in Maharashtra. Of the 11 patients, three each were from Mumbai and Pimpri-Chinchwad, two from Pune and one from Mira-Bhayander, while one each from Goa and Gujarat. Also Read - Navy Sailor Found Dead Due To Bullet Injury In INS Betwa cabin

A state health department official said that all the 11 travellers were asymptomatic and two of them, one each from Pune and Mumbai, were discharged after their two consecutive samples tested negative for the infection.

Speaking to a news agency, a state health department official informed that 3,519 passengers from the UK have undergone RT-PCR tests in Maharashtra, while 76 of them tested positive for COVID-19, 11 were found infected with the new coronavirus variant.

After a new variant of COVID-19 was found in the UK late last year, the Maharashtra Government had directed authorities concerned to trace travellers who arrived in the state from Britain between November 25 and December 21, 2020.

The union health ministry had earlier said that people infected with the new variant of COVID strain have been kept in single-room isolation at designated healthcare facilities by the respective state governments

Their close contacts have also been put under quarantine and a comprehensive contact-tracing exercise has been initiated for the co-travellers, family members and others, the ministry said, adding that the genome sequencing of other specimens is going on.

The situation is being monitored and regular advice is being given to the states for enhanced surveillance, containment, testing and dispatch of samples to INSACOG laboratories.

The presence of the new UK variant of the coronavirus has been reported by several countries, including Denmark, the Netherlands, Australia, Italy, Sweden, France, Spain, Switzerland, Germany, Canada, Japan, Lebanon and Singapore.