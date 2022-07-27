Pune: A total of 14 female students of a polytechnic college in Solapur district of Maharashtra fell ill due to what is being suspected to be a case of food poisoning, the police said on Wednesday, reports news agency PTI. Reportedly, these female students are from a hostel in Siddheshwar Women’s Polytechnic in Solapur city, located around 240 kms from Pune.Also Read - Google Adds New Workspace Tools for Larger Android Screens

The affected students started vomiting after having dinner at the hostel mess on Tuesday, said the police adding that they were admitted to a hospital and given medical treatment. Also Read - Mumbai Traffic Update: Aarey Road Temporarily Closed For 24 Hours From 12 AM Tonight. Full Advisory Here

“We asked the other inmates of the hostel, who complained that sub-standard food was being served at the mess, which could have led to food poisoning,” said an official of the Jodbhavi police station adding that the statements of the students have been recorded and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has collected the samples of the food items from the mess and that the health condition of the 14 students is stable. Also Read - MHT CET 2022 Admit Card Released; Here's How to Download Hall Ticket at cetcell.mahacet.org

(With Inputs From PTI)