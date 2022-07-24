New Delhi: Fifteen-year-old Vedant Deoakte from Nagpur landed a dream job with a US company at a salary package of about Rs 33 lakh a year, but it soon slipped from his hand after the company got to know about his age. Vedant came across a web development competition while scrolling through Instagram on his mother’s old laptop and decided to enter it. He 2,066 lines of code over a span of two days and won the competition.Also Read - Monkeypox: Centre Holds High-level Review Meet After India Reports Fourth Case

The New Jersey advertising agency, that organised the competition, offered him a full-time job at their HRD team to "assign work and manage other coders", but later withdrew their offer after learning that he was only 15. Vedant was chosen from about 1,000 entries from across the globe.

The company, however, told Vedant to not get demotivated and complete his education. "We are impressed with your experience, professionalism, and approach," the team said, as reported by The Times of India. The company suggested Vedant contact them after completing their education and added, "The team enjoyed your presentation and valued your insights into our strategy."

Vedant told TOI that he has developed a website, animeeditor.com, that offers patrons the option to upload videos like YouTube, with additional features of blogs, vlogs, chatbot and also a video watching platform.

“Additionally, one can edit one’s profile, have live followers and get likes,” he said. “I used HTML and Javascript language and Virtual Studio Code (2022),” he was quoted as saying.

He had also won a gold medal in a science exhibition at his school at Narayana e-techno, Wathoda, by designing a radar system model.