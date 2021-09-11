Amravati: A 17-year-old rape victim hanged herself in Maharashtra’s Amravati on Saturday reportedly for the fear of her family being shamed. She was seven months pregnant. The police have filed registered a case under relevant charges and arrested the accused. “A 24-year-old man has been arrested for abetting the suicide of a minor girl at a village in Maharashtra’s Amravati district,” police said.Also Read - Mumbai Rape Case: Uddhav Govt Promises Fast-Track Trial, Asks Officials To Expedite Probe | Key Points

The police arrested the accused from Nandhrum village on Thursday and produced him before court, which remanded him to police custody till September 15, an official said. According to the police, the 17-year-old girl hanged herself at her home in Yeoda village on August 29, following which her family lodged a complaint with the police, the official said. The girl's family has claimed that the accused frequented their home and impregnated the girl, he said.

The incident was reported on a day when a 30-year-old woman, who was found lying unconscious at Khairani Road in the Saki Naka area on September 9 after allegedly being raped, died during the treatment at a city hospital, in Mumbai.

