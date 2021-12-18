Mumbai: At least 18 students at a school in Ghansoli, Navi Mumbai, have tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday. More than 950 students were tested for the virus and 18 cases turned out to be positive for the infection. Giving details, NMMC Commissioner, Abhijit Bangar Said that the school will be shut for the next week and the remaining students will be tested at their residences today.Also Read - Reinfection Risk With Omicron Is 5.4 Times Greater Than Delta: Study

Abhijit Bangar further added that a student’s father had a travel history to Qatar but had tested negative after the RT-PCR test. He added that the student’s sample has been sent for genome sequencing and the close contacts of the COVID-positive students to be traced for testing. Also Read - US-Returned Man, Who Took 3 Doses of Pfizer Vaccine, Tests Positive for Omicron in Mumbai

The infected students at present have been admitted to a local COVID Care Centre and they are students of Classes 8 to 11. Also Read - Will COVID Pills Help Protect Us From Infection? ICMR Explains

The NMMC Commissioner added that till now, more than 900 students in the school have been tested over the last three days and this exercise will be carried out on 600 others on Saturday.