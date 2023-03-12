Home

Maharashtra

1993 Bomb Blast Survivor Recalls His Pain After 30 Yrs, Writes to PM Modi Urging Promised Compensation

1993 Bomb Blast Survivor Recalls His Pain After 30 Yrs, Writes to PM Modi Urging Promised Compensation

1993 Bomb Blast: Thirty years of the Mumbai bomb blast have been completed but the survivor of the bomb blast has not received compensation to date.

1993 Bomb Blast Case: A full 30 years after March 12, 1993, 66-year-old Kirti Ajmera, a survivor of Mumbai’s first terror attack incident, has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding the compensation that the government had promised to give the injured after the blast.

Ajmera has written the letter addressing to the Home Minister Amit Shah, Governor of Maharashtra Ramesh Bais, Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Thirty years of the Mumbai bomb blast have been completed but the survivor of the bomb blast has not received compensation to date.

You may like to read

Recalling his pain after 30 years of the 1993 serial bomb blast, Ajmera said he was 36-year-old during the attack and was outside of the Bombay Stock Exchange for his work just before the explosions. “There were parts of glass shreds in his body.

A random cab driver came to me and helped to take me to a hospital, said Ajmera. “I have undergone 40 to 45 surgeries till now and I have to undergo more surgeries because I still have shards of glass in my body,” he added.

“We do not get any help from the government. I have written letters to that time CM and many ministers. But no one cared to act on it,” he further added.

“I am interviewed by many print and electronic media since 1993 and this year I am completing 30 years of the worst terrorist attack,” he stated.

He further stated that he wants to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and DCM Devendra Fadnavis to tell his pain.

At least 315 persons were killed when 12 strategically bombs exploded in quick succession at various strategic locations like hotels, the BSE, the gold jewellery hub of Zaveri Bazar, Regional Passport Office, Shiv Sena Bhavan and other sites, on March 12, 1993, considered among the biggest terror acts globally.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Maharashtra News on India.com.