Thane: Two girls were allegedly burnt alive by their father and died while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Maharashtra's Thane district on Monday. Sameera Shantaram Patil (14) and her sister Samiksha (11) suffered 91 per cent burns in a fire at their house in Bopar area of Dombivili town on Saturday morning. Their mother Preeti (35) died of burn wounds on Sunday.

The police have registered a case under section 302 (murder) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code against the accused Prasad Shantaram Patil (40), who was injured in the incident, as per police officials.

According to fire officials, the blaze had erupted at 5:30 am on Saturday, but they were informed about it around 8:30 am, i.e. after a delay of three hours. "A probe has revealed that the accused was having an affair with another woman and was harassing his wife and daughters," said a police official.

“He hatched a conspiracy and attempted to burn his wife and daughters alive and sustained injuries in the process,” the official added.