Maharashtra

20-Year-Old Woman From Kerala, Training To Be Agniveer, Dies By Suicide At Navy Hostel In Mumbai

The deceased has been identified as Aparna Nair and said that she had come to Mumbai nearly two weeks ago.

Mumbai: A 20-year-old woman undergoing Agniveer training in the Indian Navy allegedly died by hanging in her hostel room at INS Hamla in Mumbai. According to police, the woman, hailing from Kerala, was undergoing training at the INS Hamla in Malwani area in the western suburb of Malad, an official said.

While no suicide note was recovered from the spot, it appears the woman took the extreme step due to personal reasons. The woman had been training at the facility for the last 15 days after completing her basic training, he said.

The deceased has been identified as Aparna Nair and said that she had come to Mumbai nearly two weeks ago. Nair was staying at a hostel in Malwani along with 15-20 girls, Senior Inspector Chimaji Adhav, Malwani police station, said.

According to reports, Nair’s roommate returned to her room at 10.30 am. Though she knocked repeatedly, Nair allegedly did not open the door. The roommate informed the others and the door was broken open. They found Nair’s body and rushed her to a hospital where she was declared dead.

The police have registered an accidental death report (ADR) and further investigation is underway, the official added.

Agniveers are soldiers recruited by the armed forces under the Agnipath scheme, which was introduced in 2022.

Mental issue disclaimer

(Conversations over suicides can be triggering. However, suicides can be avoided.)

Dial up, speak, and share if you are struggling with any mental issues. Remember, you are not alone!

MITRAM FOUNDATION ( Bengaluru ) – 080-25722573

COOJ Mental Health Foundation (GOA): 0832-2252525

SANJIVINI ( DELHI ) – Centre 1 (Jangpura): 011-24311918, 011-24318883, 011-43001456, Centre 2 (Qutub Institutional Area): 011- 40769002, 011-41092787

VANDRAVELA FOUNDATION (Gujarat) – 18602662345

NOTE: These numbers have been aggregated from publicly available sources and their veracity is not attributed to .

