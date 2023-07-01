Home

Maharashtra

25 People Charred To Death As Bus Catches Fire On Samruddhi Mahamarg Expressway in Maharashtra

25 People Charred To Death As Bus Catches Fire On Samruddhi Mahamarg Expressway in Maharashtra

The private travels bus was on way from Nagpur to Pune when it rammed into a divider around 1.30 am near Sindkhedraja in Buldhana district.

25 People Charred To Death As Bus Catches Fire On Samruddhi Mahamarg Expressway in Maharashtra

Mumbai: At least 25 people were killed and several injured after a bus carrying 32 passengers burst into flames on Samruddhi Mahamarg expressway in Buldhana. According to news agency ANI, the incident took place around 2 am on Saturday. “25 bodies are extracted from the bus. A total of 32 people were travelling in the bus. 6-8 people are injured. Injured are being shifted to Buldhana Civil Hospital,” said Buldhana Police Deputy SP Baburao Mahamuni.

The private travels bus was on way from Nagpur to Pune when it rammed into a divider around 1.30 am near Sindkhedraja in Buldhana district.

You may like to read

Buldhana SP Sunil Kadasne told PTI that as per preliminary information, a bus tyre burst and the vehicle hit a pole, collided with a divider and caught fire.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Maharashtra News on India.com.