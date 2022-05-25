Mumbai: A body of a woman was found stuffed in a bag near the railway tracks in Mahim in Mumbai on Tuesday morning. The woman was identified as 28-year-old Sarika Damodar Chalke and police teams zeroed in on a suspect after checking CCTV footage of the area.Also Read - SpiceJet Flight Services Affected Due to 'Attempted Ransomware Attack'

"The suspect has been detained and is being questioned," the Mumbai railway police station official added.

The police suspect that the victim was murdered as her throat had been slit and there were several stabbing injuries on her stomach.

After the body was discovered, a case of murder was registered and an accused was arrested by the Railway GRP. The accused was reportedly arrested from Goregaon.