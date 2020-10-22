Pune: An offence was registered against three office-bearers of a housing society in Alandi town of Pune district for allegedly organising a dandiya event despite restrictions in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, police said on Thursday. Also Read - Trolls Strike Again! Pune Woman Receives 40,000 Abusive Messages After She Shares Pictures of Her Interfaith Wedding to Support Tanishq

The state government recently restricted dandiya and garba during Navratri in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. Also Read - Pune Containment Zones Latest News: 74 New Areas Contained in City | Check List Here

“We have booked three office-bearers of a housing society in Alandi, who despite the restrictions on such events, organised an event on Tuesday night with a gathering of 15 to 20 men and women in the society premises,” said a police officer from Alandi police station. Also Read - Maharashtra: Pune Journalist Succumbs to COVID-19 Due to Lack of Ambulance Care, Dy CM Ajit Pawar Orders Probe

The state government has already issued guidelines and there was a clear notification from the Pimpri Chinchwad Police Commissionerate that no garba and dandiya will be allowed during Navratri, the official said.

The trio has been booked under relevant sections of the IPC and Disaster Management Act 2005, he added.