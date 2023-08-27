Home

3 Dead, 5 Injured As Fire Breaks Out At Mumbai Hotel

Three people have died while another five have sustained injuries in a massive fire that engulfed Hotel Galaxy in Santacruz area of Maharashtra's Mumbai on Sunday afternoon.

Representational Image (Pixabay)

New Delhi: At least three people have died while another five have sustained injuries in a massive fire that engulfed a hotel in Mumbai’s Santacruz area on Sunday. According to reports, fire broke out at Hotel Galaxy at around 1 PM today afternoon.

As per the police, three people have reportedly died so far while five others are injured.

An official said the fire has been brought under control and fire and emergency services are leading rescue efforts to save the people trapped inside the burning hotel.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

