3 Killed After Car Rams Into Truck Parked On Mumbai-Pune Expressway

The incident took place near the Urse village around 7.30 am. According to the police, the car drove into the truck that had suffered a tyre burst and repairs were underway.

Mumbai-Pune Expressway Accident: Three people were killed in a road accident on Mumbai-Pune Expressway on Friday morning when a speeding car rammed into a parked truck, police said. The incident took place near the Urse village around 7.30 am. According to the police, the car drove into the truck that had suffered a tyre burst and repairs were underway.

The impact was so powerful that the car almost fully went under the loaded truck and was crushed, killing the three occupants on the spot, said a local eyewitness. Two of the victims have been identified as Rahul B. Kulkarni, 45, and Vijay V. Khaire, 70, while the identity of the third victim is being ascertained.

The accident resulted in a massive traffic jam on the Mumbai-Pune arm of the highway. The local police swung into action and cleared the traffic soon with the help of volunteer groups

Though the exact causes of the crash are not clear, police suspect that the driver probably may have lost control or was dozing at the wheel.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.